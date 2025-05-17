All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Three civilians killed and 18 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts in 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 May 2025, 09:43
Three civilians killed and 18 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts in 24 hours
The aftermath of a Russian strike. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian attacks killed two people in Donetsk Oblast and one in Kharkiv Oblast on 16 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two people were killed in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

A further nine people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours: five in Pokrovsk, three in Kostiantynivka and one in Lyman.

A Russian bombardment of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast killed a 55-year-old woman and injured men aged 58, 49, 40, 53, 54 and 59.

In addition, men aged 39 and 59 and a 62-year-old woman were injured in the village of Kutkivka in the Dvorichna hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Reports also indicate damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure in the region.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastKharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
updatedBus evacuating civilians struck by Russia in Sumy Oblast, killing nine – photo, video
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
EU to boost 17th sanctions package against Russia with three additional measures
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Power engineers attacked by Russian FPV drone in Donetsk Oblast
Russians kill two civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with Molniya drone
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring six people
RECENT NEWS
12:48
EU to impose new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, says Germany's foreign ministry
12:16
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
11:57
Kremlin says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting possible if agreements reached
11:33
Zelenskyy: Entire family killed in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast
10:47
China is country that could put Putin in his place, says Polish foreign minister
10:30
Poland believes Türkiye talks tested Russia's intentions
10:14
updatedBus evacuating civilians struck by Russia in Sumy Oblast, killing nine – photo, video
09:43
Three civilians killed and 18 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts in 24 hours
09:26
Ukraine and EU agree on need to step up pressure on Moscow after Türkiye meeting
09:09
French government urges EU to provide long-term support of Ukrainian forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: