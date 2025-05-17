Three civilians killed and 18 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts in 24 hours

Russian attacks killed two people in Donetsk Oblast and one in Kharkiv Oblast on 16 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two people were killed in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

A further nine people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours: five in Pokrovsk, three in Kostiantynivka and one in Lyman.

A Russian bombardment of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast killed a 55-year-old woman and injured men aged 58, 49, 40, 53, 54 and 59.

In addition, men aged 39 and 59 and a 62-year-old woman were injured in the village of Kutkivka in the Dvorichna hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Reports also indicate damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure in the region.

