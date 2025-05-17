Zelenskyy: Entire family killed in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast

Emergency workers retrieving the bodies of those killed in the attack. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

An entire family – a father, mother and daughter – was killed in a Russian attack on an evacuation bus in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 17 May.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "There are currently seven wounded people in hospitals following a Russian drone strike on an ordinary passenger bus. The victims have suffered burns, fractures and blast injuries...

... Early reports indicate that the Russians killed a family: father, mother and daughter were killed in the attack. My condolences to all the families and loved ones. All the deceased were civilians. And the Russians could not have failed to understand what kind of vehicle they were targeting. This was a deliberate killing of civilians."

Details: Zelenskyy urged the international community to exert pressure on Russia.

Background:

Russian forces struck a bus near Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast with a Lancet loitering munition, killing nine people and injuring four others.

It was later reported that the bus was evacuating civilians.

