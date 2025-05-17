All Sections
EU to impose new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, says Germany's foreign ministry

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 17 May 2025, 12:48
EU to impose new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, says Germany's foreign ministry
Stock photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has announced stepped-up surveillance after suspicious activity involving Russia's shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea.

Source: German newspaper Zeit, citing Wadephul in an interview with the German media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wadephul noted that "the security situation has continued to escalate in recent months".

"We are very concerned about severed cables, disrupted signals and suspicious ships," the German foreign minister stressed.

He therefore announced increased patrols and new sanctions targeting the shadow fleet Moscow uses to bypass existing restrictions.

"As neighbours, as NATO and as the EU, we are doing everything we can to counter hybrid threats, including through additional patrols," he emphasised. "Russia poses a threat to all of us in the Baltic Sea region."

Wadephul described Russia’s shadow fleet as a serious security threat and said the EU will "directly impose new sanctions" on the vessels Moscow uses to circumvent restrictions.

"This also helps Ukraine, because the shadow fleet transports oil every day, which Russia sells bypassing sanctions," the German foreign minister added.

Background: 

  • A few days ago, the Estonian Navy attempted to stop the Jaguar tanker as it passed through international waters in the Gulf of Finland, heading towards the port of Primorsk. The vessel is believed to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet.
  • The tanker's crew reportedly refused to comply with instructions from Estonian border guards, but the vessel eventually left Estonian economic waters. Notably, the tanker is on the UK sanctions list.
  • In response to Estonia's actions, Russia dispatched a fighter jet that, according to the Estonian military, violated the country's airspace.
  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the incident shows that Russia is ready to defend its shadow fleet.

