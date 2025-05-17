Woman killed and eight people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 17 May. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

One person was killed and eight injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday 17 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person was killed and eight injured in today's strikes on Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

This morning the Russians attacked Yablunivka in the Illinivka hromada with a first-person view drone, killing a 27-year-old woman and damaging a shop. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

The enemy also hit a civilian car in the Andriivka hromada with a drone, injuring five people, including one minor.

Another two people were injured in Pokrovsk today and one in Myrnohrad."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!