Woman killed and eight people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
One person was killed and eight injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday 17 May.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "One person was killed and eight injured in today's strikes on Donetsk Oblast.
This morning the Russians attacked Yablunivka in the Illinivka hromada with a first-person view drone, killing a 27-year-old woman and damaging a shop. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]
The enemy also hit a civilian car in the Andriivka hromada with a drone, injuring five people, including one minor.
Another two people were injured in Pokrovsk today and one in Myrnohrad."
