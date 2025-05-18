All Sections
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: one killed, three injured, houses damaged

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 18 May 2025, 05:35
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: one killed, three injured, houses damaged
An explosion. Stock photo: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Russian forces have attacked the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast, killing a woman and injuring three people, including a child. Residential buildings have been damaged.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, a woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack on the Obukhiv district.

A 61-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child were injured. They were taken to hospital in a moderate condition. All necessary medical assistance is being provided."

Details: Kalashnyk reported that a house was destroyed and windows were blown out in a nearby apartment building as a result of the attack.

Additionally, a fire broke out on the territory of an animal feed mill in the Fastiv district.

Background: Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 May. Ukrainian air defence systems responded to the attack.

