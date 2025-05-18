Russia loses 1,130 soldiers in Ukraine over 24 hours
Sunday, 18 May 2025, 07:22
Over the past day, Russia lost 1,130 soldiers and more than 140 units of weapons and military equipment in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 973,730 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 10,832 (+1) tanks;
- 22,557 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,980 (+38) artillery systems;
- 1,387 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 36,385 (+107) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 48,900 (+91) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,892 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!