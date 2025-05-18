All Sections
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers in Ukraine over 24 hours

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 18 May 2025, 07:22
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, Russia lost 1,130 soldiers and more than 140 units of weapons and military equipment in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 973,730 (+1,130) military personnel;
  • 10,832 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,557 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,980 (+38) artillery systems;
  • 1,387 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 36,385 (+107) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 48,900 (+91) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,892 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

