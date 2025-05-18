All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia unleashes 75 air strikes and 2,960 drones on Ukraine on 17 May

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 May 2025, 09:22
Russia unleashes 75 air strikes and 2,960 drones on Ukraine on 17 May

On Saturday 17 May, Russia conducted 75 airstrikes and 167 combat clashes across Ukraine, with over 50 of the clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Russia carried out 75 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements, deploying 106 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, 2,960 kamikaze drones were used and 4,735 attacks were executed, including 122 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian assault near Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russia launched 24 attacks, attempting to advance near Novoiehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 10 times near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, eight Russian offensive operations were recorded near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Predtechyne, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russia conducted 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Ozarianivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders halted 54 Russian assault and offensive actions near Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Troitske and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russia attacked 23 times near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Velyke Pole, Rivne Pole, Novopil and Zelene Pole and towards Komar.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults near Shcherbaky, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russia conducted two unsuccessful offensive actions.

On the Kursk front, 14 combat clashes occurred. Russia launched 15 airstrikes, dropped 20 guided aerial bombs and attacked 224 times using artillery, including three times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikeaircraft
Advertisement:
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
German chancellor says Europe is far from discussing sending troops to Ukraine
Rubio warns of new US sanctions if Russia stalls Ukraine ceasefire talks
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
All News
missile strike
Ukraine's National Guard unveils new multiple rocket launcher – video
Russia plans missile strikes on central Sumy today at 17:00, Sumy authorities say
Death toll from Russian missile strike on Sumy rises to three
RECENT NEWS
11:53
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
11:38
Germany's Merz urges Italy to play greater role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine
11:06
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
10:09
Air-raid warning in effect for 9 hours as Russian attack damages two districts in Kyiv
09:52
Trump seeks urgent meeting with Putin, Rubio says
09:22
Russia unleashes 75 air strikes and 2,960 drones on Ukraine on 17 May
08:37
Russian attacks kill one and injure 11 in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
08:15
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
07:58
Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion
07:22
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers in Ukraine over 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: