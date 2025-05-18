Kremlin has intensified Doppelganger operation in Poland – Ukraine's intelligence

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has learned that Russia has intensified a new phase of its information war against European society on the eve of the presidential elections in Poland.

Details: The operation, known as Doppelganger, is described by Ukrainian intelligence as one of the "largest and longest-running" Russian disinformation campaigns targeting EU and NATO countries.

It is noted that Kremlin intelligence services create websites and social media pages that mimic the content and appearance of genuine Western media outlets.

These platforms are then used to spread disinformation disguised as real news.

Quote: "To influence Polish voters, since March this year Russian intelligence services have been spreading false and manipulative messages, particularly on the social media platform X, using bot farms and fake accounts that imitate real voters.

The main messages used by the Kremlin focus on criticising Poland’s support for Ukraine, calling for the country to leave the European Union and discrediting the policies of Donald Tusk’s government. Meanwhile, pro-Russian media outlets are shaping a negative image of Ukraine, portraying it as the main source of ‘chaos’ in Polish politics."

