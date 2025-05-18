Italian prime minister praises Pope Leo XIV's offer to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for proposing the Vatican as a venue for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to address Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Details: Meloni emphasised the need for a process that ensures a just and lasting peace, while taking into account essential security guarantees for Ukraine, the nation under attack.

"We must continue insisting on this, and from this vantage point, let me thank His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for his remarks, in which he also suggested that any future peace talks should take place in the Holy See," she continued.

The new Pope Leo XIV proposed the Vatican as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia after it became clear that the talks in Istanbul would not lead to the desired result.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the Pope’s proposal as "very generous".

