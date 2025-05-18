All Sections
Vatican could host Ukraine-Russia peace talks, Rubio says

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 18 May 2025, 02:26
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the Vatican is prepared to host negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, including a potential direct meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Rubio in an interview with CBS News

Details: Rubio confirmed that the Vatican has offered to facilitate a direct meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, as well as to support other negotiation formats, including technical discussions.

Quote: "So it's a very generous offer that may be taken up on. I mean, it would be a site that all parties would feel comfortable [with]. So hopefully we'll get to that stage where talks are happening on a regular basis and that the Vatican will have the opportunity to be one of the options."

Details: When the interviewer noted that Putin did not attend the Istanbul negotiations he himself had initiated, Rubio suggested that Russia remains open to talks under the right conditions.

Background:

  • The new Pope Leo XIV proposed the Vatican as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia after it became clear that the talks in Istanbul would not lead to the desired result.
  • On 17 May, the Kremlin stated that a meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible, but only if certain agreements are reached by the delegations.
  • On 16 May, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations for the first time in over three years.
  • Serhii Kyslytsia, a member of Ukraine’s delegation at the Istanbul talks with Russia, stated that the Russian representatives, led by Vladimir Medinsky, behaved aggressively and issued direct threats to the Ukrainian side.
  • Russian representatives voiced several demands to the Ukrainian delegation during a closed meeting in Istanbul on 16 May, setting out the conditions under which Moscow is ready to cease fire. Among them are Ukraine's renunciation of territories and claims for reparations.

