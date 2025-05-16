All Sections
Pope Leo XIV offers Vatican as venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 16 May 2025, 15:45
Pope Leo XIV offers Vatican as venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia
Pope Leo XIV. Stock photo: Getty Images

The new Pope Leo XIV proposes the Vatican as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia after it became clear that the talks in Istanbul would not lead to the desired result.

Source: Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as quoted by the Italian newspaper La Stampa, European Pravda reports

Details: Parolin called the outcome of the meetings in Istanbul "tragic".

"It's all tragic because we hoped that a process would begin, perhaps slowly, but with a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Instead, we are back to square one," the Vatican's secretary of state said on the sidelines of an event dedicated to the Istanbul summit.

"Now we will see what to do, but the situation is very difficult, dramatic," Parolin added.

The Pope intends, he said, "if necessary, to provide the Vatican, the Holy See, for a direct meeting between the two sides".

Background:

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the recent actions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin show his unwillingness to make peace, so it is necessary to increase sanctions pressure on him.
  • On Thursday, Trump said that a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine cannot take place without a meeting between him and the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supported this view, expressing scepticism about the
  • outcome of the Russo-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on 16 May.

