Ukraine evacuates 10 children from Sumy Oblast after Russian strike on bus carrying their mothers – video

Children were evacuated in armoured vehicles. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast

Ten children have been moved to safety from the border area of Sumy Oblast after their mothers were caught in a Russian attack on an evacuation bus on 17 May.

Source: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast on Facebook

Details: The attack resulted in two children losing their mother, while the mother of eight others was injured.

The children were transported in armoured vehicles to a safer location, as reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast.

Following the evacuation, the children will receive psychological and medical support.

Background:

On 17 May, Russian forces used a drone to attack a bus evacuating residents of Sumy Oblast. The strike injured seven people and killed nine.

Emergency workers reported that most of those caught in the attack were women of retirement age. The bodies of some bus passengers had to be recovered using special equipment.

An entire family – a father, mother and daughter – was killed in the Russian attack on the evacuation bus in Sumy Oblast.

Following the Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast, 17, 18 and 19 May were declared days of mourning.

