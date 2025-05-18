All Sections
Support Us

Ukraine evacuates 10 children from Sumy Oblast after Russian strike on bus carrying their mothers – video

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 18 May 2025, 15:01
Children were evacuated in armoured vehicles. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast

Ten children have been moved to safety from the border area of Sumy Oblast after their mothers were caught in a Russian attack on an evacuation bus on 17 May. 

Source: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast on Facebook

Details: The attack resulted in two children losing their mother, while the mother of eight others was injured.

The children were transported in armoured vehicles to a safer location, as reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast.

Following the evacuation, the children will receive psychological and medical support.

Background: 

  • On 17 May, Russian forces used a drone to attack a bus evacuating residents of Sumy Oblast. The strike injured seven people and killed nine.
  • Emergency workers reported that most of those caught in the attack were women of retirement age. The bodies of some bus passengers had to be recovered using special equipment.
  • An entire family – a father, mother and daughter – was killed in the Russian attack on the evacuation bus in Sumy Oblast.
  • Following the Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast, 17, 18 and 19 May were declared days of mourning.

