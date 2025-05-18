All Sections
Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine during speech at inauguration mass

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 18 May 2025, 14:31
Pope Leo XIV highlighted Ukraine’s plight during his enthronement ceremony on 18 May, addressing Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: ANSA, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In his Regina Caeli prayer, the Pope described Ukraine as "exhausted" and expressed hope for negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace, echoing the language used by the late Pope Francis.

He also addressed the conflict in the Gaza Strip, noting that children, families and the elderly there are facing starvation.

Background: 

  • On Sunday 18 May, the inaugural mass marking the start of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate took place.
  • Tens of thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square in Rome, joined by world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who attended with his wife, Olena Zelenska.
  • Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance were reported to have shaken hands during the mass.

PopeUkraine
