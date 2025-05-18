EU ambassador after record drone attack on Ukraine: Russia only understands language of force

Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová, has condemned a massive Russian drone attack carried out on the night of 17-18 May.

Source: Mathernová on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová emphasised that Russia continues its relentless attacks while pretending to "engage in diplomacy".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Loud explosions heard across Ukraine. A woman killed in her own home in Kyiv. Russia understands only the language of force."

Background:

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 273 loitering munitions on Ukraine on the night of 17-18 May, making this the largest drone attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.

A woman was killed and three people, including a child, were injured in a Russian attack on the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!