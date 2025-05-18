All Sections
EU ambassador after record drone attack on Ukraine: Russia only understands language of force

Oleh PavliukSunday, 18 May 2025, 17:56
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová, has condemned a massive Russian drone attack carried out on the night of 17-18 May.

Source: Mathernová on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová emphasised that Russia continues its relentless attacks while pretending to "engage in diplomacy".

Quote: "Loud explosions heard across Ukraine. A woman killed in her own home in Kyiv. Russia understands only the language of force." 

Background:

  • Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 273 loitering munitions on Ukraine on the night of 17-18 May, making this the largest drone attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.
  • A woman was killed and three people, including a child, were injured in a Russian attack on the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast.

Russo-Ukrainian war
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians brought 2022 talks papers to Istanbul and threaten major demand increase, sources say
Italian prime minister praises Pope Leo XIV's offer to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks
Germany's Merz urges Italy to play greater role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine
