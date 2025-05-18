All Sections
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 May 2025, 08:15
A total of 88 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians launched 273 attack UAVs on the night of 17-18 May. A total of 88 drones have been shot down and another 128 have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: A total of 88 attack UAVs were confirmed shot down over the east, north and central parts of the country, and one UAV is still in the air.

The Russian attack affected Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Background: The previous record was set a few months ago. On the night of 22-23 February, the Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 267 attack UAVs.

