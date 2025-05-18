Russia shells Kherson railway station, causing destruction – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russia has launched an artillery attack on the Tsentralnyi district of the city of Kherson, striking the building of a railway station and nearby streets.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian attack occurred at around 16:00 on 18 May.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Early reports indicate there were no casualties, but the shelling damaged the railway station, residential buildings and vehicles.

Quote: "The enemy is monitoring the area with drones to carry out repeat strikes."

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Background: Earlier on 18 May, the Russians killed a 76-year-old man in Kherson Oblast by dropping an explosive from a drone.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!