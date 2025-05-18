Russia shells Kherson railway station, causing destruction – photos
Sunday, 18 May 2025, 19:28
Russia has launched an artillery attack on the Tsentralnyi district of the city of Kherson, striking the building of a railway station and nearby streets.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russian attack occurred at around 16:00 on 18 May.
Early reports indicate there were no casualties, but the shelling damaged the railway station, residential buildings and vehicles.
Quote: "The enemy is monitoring the area with drones to carry out repeat strikes."
Background: Earlier on 18 May, the Russians killed a 76-year-old man in Kherson Oblast by dropping an explosive from a drone.
