Russia kills 76-year-old man in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosive from drone

The Russians have dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 76-year-old local resident in the village of Vesele in Kherson Oblast, killing him on the spot.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russia has killed a local resident in Vesele. The invaders dropped an explosive from a drone on a 76-year-old man. He died on the spot from his injuries."

Background: On the morning of 18 May, Russia dropped an aerial bomb on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women and a man.

