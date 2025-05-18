Russia kills 76-year-old man in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosive from drone
Sunday, 18 May 2025, 16:32
The Russians have dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 76-year-old local resident in the village of Vesele in Kherson Oblast, killing him on the spot.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Russia has killed a local resident in Vesele. The invaders dropped an explosive from a drone on a 76-year-old man. He died on the spot from his injuries."
Background: On the morning of 18 May, Russia dropped an aerial bomb on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women and a man.
