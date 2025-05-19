All Sections
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 41 out of 112 Russian drones, 35 go off radar

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 19 May 2025, 09:45
Ukrainian air defence. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Air Force Command on Facebook

Details: As of 09:00, air defence has downed 76 Russian Shahed UAVs and other types of drones over Ukraine’s eastern, northern, southern and central oblasts.

A total of 41 drones were shot down by air defence and 35 disappeared from radar suppressed by electronic warfare systems (without causing adverse effects).

The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire teams from the defence forces.

