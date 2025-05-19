Small modular reactors may be deployed in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

Land plots in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone may be allocated for the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs).

Source: Hryhorii Ishchenko, Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We are also ready to allocate land for the placement of small modular reactors for Energoatom (Ukraine's state-owned nuclear power company)."

Details: Ishchenko added that an agreement or memorandum to launch the project is expected to be signed soon. "This is part of a programme that, I hope, will be implemented in Ukraine," he said.

As previously reported, Energoatom and Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, have identified 12 potential sites across Ukraine for hosting SMRs.

Ukraine views the development of SMR technology as a key element of its post-war recovery, contributing to energy security and the decarbonisation of its economy.

Background: The reconstruction of the protective shelter over Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – damaged by a Russian attack on 14 February – may cost more than €100 million.

