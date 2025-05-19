All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Small modular reactors may be deployed in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 19 May 2025, 14:08
Small modular reactors may be deployed in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Land plots in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone may be allocated for the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs).

Source: Hryhorii Ishchenko, Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We are also ready to allocate land for the placement of small modular reactors for Energoatom (Ukraine's state-owned nuclear power company)."

Advertisement:

Details: Ishchenko added that an agreement or memorandum to launch the project is expected to be signed soon. "This is part of a programme that, I hope, will be implemented in Ukraine," he said.

As previously reported, Energoatom and Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, have identified 12 potential sites across Ukraine for hosting SMRs.

Ukraine views the development of SMR technology as a key element of its post-war recovery, contributing to energy security and the decarbonisation of its economy.

Background: The reconstruction of the protective shelter over Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – damaged by a Russian attack on 14 February – may cost more than €100 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement:
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
Zelenskyy congratulates pro-Western Dan on election victory in Romania
Russia detains tanker sailing from Estonia for first time
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
updatedZelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
All News
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
France allocates €10m for Chornobyl shelter repairs
Ukraine still repairing confinement structure over Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged by Russian attack, IAEA says
Emergency situation resolved at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
16:07
Zelenskyy invites newly-elected Romanian president to visit Ukraine
15:38
EU and UK call on Russia to show its readiness for peace in Ukraine at joint summit
15:34
Romanian president signs law allowing troops to shoot down Russian drones in country's airspace
15:16
EXPLAINERHow unfriendly countries continue to profit from Ukrainians and how Kyiv should respond
14:56
Ukrainian serviceman sentenced to 15 years in prison in Russia for alleged terrorist attack in Kursk Oblast – video
14:08
Small modular reactors may be deployed in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
13:35
Two Ukrainian veterans with amputations climbed the Himalayas – photos
13:26
Russia designates Amnesty International an undesirable organisation and accuses it of supporting Ukraine
12:07
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
12:06
Sony blocks Russians' PlayStation accounts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: