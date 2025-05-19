All Sections
EU and UK call on Russia to show its readiness for peace in Ukraine at joint summit

Ivanna Kostina, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 May 2025, 15:38
EU and UK call on Russia to show its readiness for peace in Ukraine at joint summit EU-UK Leaders Summit 2025. Screenshot

During their first bilateral summit after Brexit, the EU and the UK have called on Russia to fully and unconditionally cease fire in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a joint statement following the EU-UK Leaders Summit 2025

Details: In the statement, the leaders of the UK and the EU reaffirmed their strong condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and confirmed their firm and unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Quote: "We also reconfirmed our unwavering commitment to providing continued political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed."

Details: The leaders also called for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and meaningful negotiations for genuine peace aimed at ending the war and restoring comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Quote: "As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace."

More details: The leaders also reaffirmed their readiness to continue exerting pressure on Russia, including by maintaining sanctions and taking measures to prevent their circumvention, sectoral measures, and oil price restrictions, as well as by ensuring that Russian sovereign assets remain frozen until Russia ends its war against Ukraine and makes reparation for the damage caused by that war.

Quote: "We are committed to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and other serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression, including by the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine."

More details: In addition, the EU and the UK expressed their support for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, mentioning in this context the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy in July 2025.

Background: Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in London for the first UK-EU summit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

