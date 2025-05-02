All Sections
Russia launches 150 drones on Ukraine overnight, affecting three oblasts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 2 May 2025, 08:10
Russia launches 150 drones on Ukraine overnight, affecting three oblasts
Downed Russian drone. Stock photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine with 150 drones on the night of 1-2 May, 126 of which failed to reach their targets due to the effective work of air defence.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Starting from 21:30 on Thursday 1 May, the Russians launched an attack using 150 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types from the Russian cities of Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 08:00, 64 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones had been confirmed downed in the country's east, south and centre. 

A total of 62 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under attack.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Background: 

  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that the number of people injured in a large-scale Russian drone strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia had risen to 29.
  • Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported that the Russians had attacked a locomotive repair plant in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

