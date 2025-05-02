All Sections
Russians attack Ukrzaliznytsia locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 May 2025, 08:09
Russians attack Ukrzaliznytsia locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia
Fire appliances at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has reported that the Russians attacked a locomotive repair plant in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1-2 May.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Quote: "Our locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia came under a large-scale attack at night. A purely civilian facility specialising in the repair of passenger electric locomotives."

Details: Firefighters only managed to extinguish the fire in the morning. Bomb disposal experts are working at the scene.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that no one had been injured, as the on-duty staff of the facility had been in a shelter.

"Following the attack on the Darnytsia Railway Carriage Repair Plant in Kyiv, this is yet another example of how the enemy is targeting exclusively civilian railway facilities, trying to hinder our country’s movement," Ukrzaliznytsia concluded.

Background:On the evening of 1 May, the Russians conducted at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out and 29 people were injured.  

ZaporizhzhiaUkrainian Railwaysfire
