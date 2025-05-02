Russia launches attack UAVs at Kharkiv, injuring 47 people – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops launched attack drones on Kharkiv on the evening of Friday 2 May. Explosions have occurred in several districts of the city and 47 people have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Quote: "The enemy is once again attacking Kharkiv. A series of explosions have just occurred in several districts of the city.

Emergency services are on their way to the scenes of the strikes. Early reports indicate no casualties."

Details: Later, Syniehubov reported that, according to early reports, the fall of Russian UAVs had been recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

It was also reported that three people had been injured.

After some time, Syniehubov reported that the number of those injured had risen to six.

He said that a residential apartment had been damaged and cars had been burning in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

As reported by Syniehubov, a total of 17 strikes were recorded. The number of those injured rose to 12.

At 22:57, Syniehubov stated that the number of those injured had reached 28. Fires broke out in the Slobidskyi district due to the attack. Cars were damaged. A Russian drone fell in the Kyivskyi district.

In the Osnovianskyi district, the blast wave and debris from the UAV attack damaged a house and a shop. A fire broke out. The roof of a nine-storey building also caught on fire.

A drone hit the ground in the Saltivskyi district. A high-rise building and the cars parked outside it were damaged.

Approrpiate services are currently working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.

Just at 23:02, the number of those injured increased to 35.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that seven people had been hospitalised.

At 23:21, the number of those injured rose to 40.

At 23:50, the number of those injured in Kharkiv was reported to have increased to 46. One of them was an 11-year-old child who suffered an acute reaction to stress.

Updated: On the night of 2-3 May, Syniehubov reported that the number of those injured had risen to 47. He also shared photos of the aftermath of the large-scale attack on Kharkiv.

Damaged front of a building Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Blown-out windows Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Destroyed car Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Debris from a damaged building Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

He added that eight people are currently in city hospitals in a moderate condition.

Four city districts came under attack: the Slobidskyi, the Saltivskyi, the Kyivskyi and the Osnovianskyi districts. Fires broke out. Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and cars were damaged.

