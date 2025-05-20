Ukrainian defence destroys 35 out of 108 Russian drones, 58 go off radar
Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 09:05
The Russians attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 19-20 May.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: As of 09:00, 93 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones had been confirmed downed in the country's east, north and centre.
A total of 35 UAVs were downed by air defence and another 58 disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).
Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Zhytomyr oblasts came under attack.
Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.
