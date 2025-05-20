All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian defence destroys 35 out of 108 Russian drones, 58 go off radar

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 20 May 2025, 09:05
Ukrainian defence destroys 35 out of 108 Russian drones, 58 go off radar
Mobile fire group. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 19-20 May.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: As of 09:00, 93 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones had been confirmed downed in the country's east, north and centre. 

Advertisement:

A total of 35 UAVs were downed by air defence and another 58 disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Zhytomyr oblasts came under attack.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defencedronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
Trump states he is ready to "back away" from Ukraine-Russia talks if "progress isn't made"
Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
European leaders reveal what Trump told them about his call with Putin
All News
air defence
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 41 out of 112 Russian drones, 35 go off radar
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
RECENT NEWS
14:05
EXPLAINERWhy the first round of Poland's presidential election was a wake-up call for Ukraine's friends
14:01
Zelenskyy briefs Finnish president on his call with Trump
13:27
Russia faces problems with IT systems after foreign companies leave
13:12
​​Russia attacks aid distribution site in Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring 2 people
12:58
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
12:40
Ukraine and EU still figuring out how to preserve balanced trade, Ukraine's trade rep says
12:27
German defence minister after Trump-Putin call: Russia not ready for concessions
12:17
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
12:07
Ukraine completes screening of three clusters for EU accession negotiations
12:05
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: