Ukrainian defence destroys 35 out of 108 Russian drones, 58 go off radar

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 19-20 May.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: As of 09:00, 93 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones had been confirmed downed in the country's east, north and centre.

A total of 35 UAVs were downed by air defence and another 58 disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Zhytomyr oblasts came under attack.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

