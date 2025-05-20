First Ukrainian assault motorcycle company established in Armed Forces – video

The first assault motorcycle company in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been formed within the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala, with the key task of seizing positions through rapid breakthroughs.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet; statement by the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala

Quote from Skala Regiment: "The fighters spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel during preparation and practised shooting on the move, firing thousands of rounds.

As a result, we have a modern 'cavalry', whose main task is to rapidly break through to enemy positions, conduct assault operations and quickly change the direction of attack."

Details: The regiment also published a video of the motorcycle assault troops in training. In the video, they move as a group, sitting two on a motorcycle. One is the driver, the other is the shooter.

Militarnyi noted that the Russians had been using motorcycle assaults for a year now. "The tactic of using motorcycles in assault operations by Russian troops is not new – it has been developed over at least the last year, gradually reaching a new level of quality, particularly in terms of scale.

For example, on 14 April, it became known that Russian troops had carried out an unsuccessful offensive operation in the area of the village of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, involving up to 41 motorcycles," Militarnyi said.

