All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

First Ukrainian assault motorcycle company established in Armed Forces – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 20 May 2025, 21:05
First Ukrainian assault motorcycle company established in Armed Forces – video
Soldiers on a motorcycle. Screenshot

The first assault motorcycle company in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been formed within the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala, with the key task of seizing positions through rapid breakthroughs.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet; statement by the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala

Quote from Skala Regiment: "The fighters spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel during preparation and practised shooting on the move, firing thousands of rounds.

Advertisement:

As a result, we have a modern 'cavalry', whose main task is to rapidly break through to enemy positions, conduct assault operations and quickly change the direction of attack."

Details: The regiment also published a video of the motorcycle assault troops in training. In the video, they move as a group, sitting two on a motorcycle. One is the driver, the other is the shooter.

Militarnyi noted that the Russians had been using motorcycle assaults for a year now. "The tactic of using motorcycles in assault operations by Russian troops is not new – it has been developed over at least the last year, gradually reaching a new level of quality, particularly in terms of scale.

For example, on 14  April, it became known that Russian troops had carried out an unsuccessful offensive operation in the area of the village of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, involving up to 41 motorcycles," Militarnyi said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

army
Advertisement:
Six Ukrainian soldiers killed and over ten injured in Russian strike on firing range in Sumy Oblast
US awaits Russia's conditions for ceasefire – Rubio
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
Trump administration plans to spend US$250 million on refugee repatriation, including Ukrainians – WP
Polish presidential candidate ready to oppose Ukraine's NATO accession to secure more votes
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
All News
army
Over 1,000 Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces since start of 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
Putin sacks commander-in-chief of Russian Ground Forces
Fighting in the Matrix: reporting from a command post of the 412th Nemesis UAV Regiment
RECENT NEWS
08:24
Total of 164 clashes in 24 hours, over 100 on Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
08:18
Six Ukrainian soldiers killed and over ten injured in Russian strike on firing range in Sumy Oblast
08:13
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 23 artillery systems over past day
07:14
Debris from downed Russian target damages house in Kyiv Oblast, injuring five people – photos
05:35
Russian drone attack on Sumy injures one, leaves part of city without power
03:58
Trump refuses to support sanctions on Russia, seeking business deals with Putin – NYT
02:15
Lithuania urges EU to impose sanctions that truly hurt Russia
01:46
EU has delivered two-thirds of two million artillery shells promised to Ukraine
00:54
US senators demand return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia before any peace deal
22:15
US awaits Russia's conditions for ceasefire – Rubio
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: