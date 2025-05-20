US awaits Russia's conditions for ceasefire – Rubio

Russia has promised to send the United States "terms for what they would require in order to reach a ceasefire" with Ukraine after a phone call between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate hearing on Tuesday 20 May, as reported by European Pravda citing Politico

Quote: "It's our understanding that the Russians are going to write up terms for what they would require in order to reach a ceasefire that then would allow broader negotiations."

Advertisement:

"We await those terms and then we'll have a much better understanding about Mr. Putin's calculation once we see what those terms look like."

Details: Rubio's remarks were the latest sign that the US is in no hurry to change its position on Russia, even though many European officials and lawmakers believe that Putin is playing for time.

The two-hour phone conversation between Trump and Putin on Monday 19 May did not lead to any breakthroughs regarding a ceasefire or talks to end the fighting, disappointing European and Ukrainian allies of Washington who would like to see the US doing more to increase pressure on Putin.

Background:

Responding to questions from Democrats and Republicans in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations about the US approach to Russia, Rubio defended the efforts Trump had made so far.

Axios reported that Trump had said during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders that he had asked Putin to come forward with a proposal that Ukraine and the Europeans would not immediately reject.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!