Russian drone attack on Sumy injures one, leaves part of city without power

Russian Shahed drones attacked the city of Sumy on the morning of 21 May, injuring one person, damaging industrial facilities, causing fires and leaving parts of the city without electricity.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy; Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration

Quote from Hryhorov: "This morning, Sumy came under Russian drone attack. Industrial facilities have been hit and power lines have been damaged. Fires have broken out as a result of the strikes. Early reports indicate one person has been injured. Parts of the oblast centre have been left without electricity."

Details: Kobzar reported that Russian forces had used Shahed drones to strike two industrial facilities a total of at least seven times – five strikes on one facility and two on the other.

Quote from Kryvosheienko: "Parts of the city have been left without power, including water supply facilities. Critical infrastructure is being switched to generator power."

