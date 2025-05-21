Over 150 drones attack Russia: defence industry plant likely targeted

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 150 drones have attacked Russian oblasts, restrictions have been imposed at airports and "facilities have been damaged" in the town of Bolkhov in Oryol Oblast, where a semiconductor device plant is located.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: The Russians claimed that the UAVs had been intercepted over Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow oblasts.

Drones were also supposedly downed over Vladimir, Ryazan, Belgorod, Tula and Kaluga oblasts and over the waters of the Black Sea.

Temporary restrictions have been introduced at airports in Yaroslavl, Kostroma and Kaluga due to the drone attack.

Local authorities, including those in Oryol Oblast, claimed that no casualties or destruction had been recorded.

A local Telegram channel in Bolkhov reported that "some facilities had been damaged" in the attacks.

Telegram channels said that the drones had targeted the Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant, the products of which are used in communication systems, command-and-control equipment, electronic warfare and simulators for tanks and missile systems.

