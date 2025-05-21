Zelenskyy and Polish PM discuss future sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have discussed efforts to introduce new sanctions against Russia.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter) on 21 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk said that during a phone call, Zelenskyy informed him about the latest negotiations on a ceasefire, the conditions for a future peace and efforts to introduce new sanctions against Russia.

"The involvement of Poland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States is extremely important in this process," Tusk stated.

Background:

On 20 May, the Council of the European Union approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine, as well as separate sanctions for the use of chemical weapons against Ukraine.

The EU Council also disclosed details of additional individual sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s hybrid destabilisation activities targeting EU countries and partners.

These sanctions are part of a series of packages prepared for approval on 20 May.

