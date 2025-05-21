All Sections
Zelenskyy and Polish PM discuss future sanctions against Russia

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 21 May 2025, 13:55
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have discussed efforts to introduce new sanctions against Russia.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter) on 21 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk said that during a phone call, Zelenskyy informed him about the latest negotiations on a ceasefire, the conditions for a future peace and efforts to introduce new sanctions against Russia.

"The involvement of Poland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States is extremely important in this process," Tusk stated.

Background: 

ZelenskyyPolandRusso-Ukrainian war
Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
