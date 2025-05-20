All Sections
EU imposes sanctions on Russian military for chemical weapons violations in Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 20 May 2025, 16:03
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union has imposed sanctions on three Russian military units involved in developing and deploying chemical weapons in Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Council of the EU in an official statement, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The sanctions target Russia's Radiological Chemical and Biological Defence Troops, the 27th Scientific Centre and the 33rd Central Scientific Research and Testing Institute of Russia's Ministry of Defence, all part of the Russian Armed Forces.

EU restrictive measures against the use and proliferation of chemical weapons now apply to 25 individuals and six entities.

The appropriate decision was based on reports from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) released in November 2024 and February 2025.

The Council noted that these reports confirm the presence of riot control agents, specifically CS (2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile) and related compounds, in samples collected from the war zone in Ukraine.

Quote: "Such agents have been used as a method of warfare by Russian forces in Ukraine, in breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a State Party."

Details: The statement emphasised that Russia has failed to provide a credible explanation for the well-documented use of such substances.

Quote: "Considering the seriousness of the situation and to enhance the global norm against the use of chemical weapons, the EU calls for a timely attribution by the OPCW of the proven use of riot control agents as a method of warfare."

Background:

  • In October 2024, the United Kingdom announced new sanctions against three Russian entities and one individual due to the Russian military's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine.
  • On 20 May, the EU adopted its 17th sanctions package against Russia since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, targeting nearly 200 vessels in Moscow's shadow fleet and introducing measures to counter hybrid threats and human rights violations.
  • The 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia, which the EU has started working on, may include restrictions on banks from non-EU countries that support the Russian defence industry and military, in addition to Russian banks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionswarEuropeEU
