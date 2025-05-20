EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union approved a new, 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday 20 May.

Source: Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas said that the package would affect, in particular, almost 200 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet.

Quote: "New measures also address hybrid threats and human rights."

Details: Kallas also announced the start of work on the next package of sanctions against Russia.

"The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response," Kallas stressed.

Background:

The 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which the EU is already working on, may include restrictions on banks outside the European Union that support the Russian defence industry and armed forces, in addition to Russian banks.

On 16 May, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the new package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is being prepared to increase pressure on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, may include sanctions against Russian financial institutions.

