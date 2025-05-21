Russia building up troops near border with Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian forces say

Russian forces are amassing personnel near the state border on the Kharkiv front, which may indicate preparations for a new phase of active assault operations.

Source: Andrii Pomahaibus, Chief of Staff of the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "The enemy is trying to pull its personnel closer to the front line and conduct at least some assault operations. Overall, they are not succeeding. We need to have surveillance on all the most dangerous areas of the approach to our front line.

There is a build-up of personnel near the state border, indicating attempts to bring in more personnel and obviously prepare for active assault operations. Our defence forces are ready to repel the attacks."

Details: Pomahaibus noted that the Russians are using a combined principle of movement: artillery, uncrewed systems and heavy equipment.

"Meanwhile, infantry is being deployed – drawing attention to one front while the actual advance takes place on another," he added.

Separately, he noted the growing use of fibre-optic drones, which are difficult to detect or suppress with electronic warfare and can operate at ranges of 15 to 30 km.

Quote: "This is an excruciating issue. We are taking countermeasures. The main advantage of these drones is that we cannot detect them with electronic warfare and suppress them. But we still have mechanisms to counteract such drones."

