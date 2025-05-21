All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia building up troops near border with Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian forces say

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 21 May 2025, 14:02
Russia building up troops near border with Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian forces say
A soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces are amassing personnel near the state border on the Kharkiv front, which may indicate preparations for a new phase of active assault operations.

Source: Andrii Pomahaibus, Chief of Staff of the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "The enemy is trying to pull its personnel closer to the front line and conduct at least some assault operations. Overall, they are not succeeding. We need to have surveillance on all the most dangerous areas of the approach to our front line.

Advertisement:

There is a build-up of personnel near the state border, indicating attempts to bring in more personnel and obviously prepare for active assault operations. Our defence forces are ready to repel the attacks."

Details: Pomahaibus noted that the Russians are using a combined principle of movement: artillery, uncrewed systems and heavy equipment.

"Meanwhile, infantry is being deployed – drawing attention to one front while the actual advance takes place on another," he added.

Separately, he noted the growing use of fibre-optic drones, which are difficult to detect or suppress with electronic warfare and can operate at ranges of 15 to 30 km.

Quote: "This is an excruciating issue. We are taking countermeasures. The main advantage of these drones is that we cannot detect them with electronic warfare and suppress them. But we still have mechanisms to counteract such drones."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of hostilities ending in Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian MiG-29 downs Russian Shahed drone in night mission – video
Politico: Trump team opposed to pledging support for Ukraine or condemning Russia's war in G7 statement
Russia claims Putin visited location in Kursk Oblast 100 km from Ukraine border – photos
Six Ukrainian soldiers killed and over ten injured in Russian strike on firing range in Sumy Oblast
US awaits Russia's conditions for ceasefire – Rubio
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Three women injured in Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women – photos
Russian aerial bomb hits city in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three civilians – photos
RECENT NEWS
19:52
NATO secretary general and Dutch PM respond to question about inviting Zelenskyy to Alliance summit in The Hague
19:41
US secretary of state refuses to call Putin a war criminal
19:25
Polish PM criticises country's presidential candidate for readiness to discard support for Ukraine's NATO accession
19:21
Ukraine's allies expose Russian military intelligence operation targeting weapons supply
18:58
Czechia considers conducting training mission in Ukraine
18:49
Russians drop explosive on farm in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian
18:33
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of hostilities ending in Kursk Oblast
18:23
NATO secretary general and Zelenskyy discuss continued Alliance support for Ukraine
18:10
Russians strike Kupiansk district with guided bombs and MLRS: one person killed, several injured – photos
17:24
EXPLAINERHow the EU is increasing pressure on Putin and why Hungary gave in
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: