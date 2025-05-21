Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of hostilities ending in Kursk Oblast

Combat situation on the Kursk front as of 21 May. Map: General Staff of the Armed Forces

On 21 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted claims by Russian representatives that hostilities in Kursk Oblast (Russia) had concluded.

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "The operation of the defence forces of Ukraine in certain areas on the Kursk front continues. Despite challenging conditions, Ukrainian defenders hold their positions, carry out assigned tasks, and inflict significant losses on the enemy."

Details: According to the General Staff, since the start of operations on the Kursk front, Russian forces have lost 63,402 troops, including 25,625 killed.

In addition, 971 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner. A total of 5,664 units of Russian weapons and military equipment have been destroyed or damaged.

Ukrainian units also continue active operations in certain areas of Belgorod Oblast (Russia).

Background: Earlier, pro-Kremlin news agencies reported that Putin had visited Kursk Oblast "for the first time since the full liberation of the region", although the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information and reported that they continue to operate within the territory of the Russian region.

