Russian state-run news agencies have claimed that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has visited Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Details: The pro-Kremlin agencies reported that Putin had visited Kursk Oblast "for the first time since the full liberation of the region", although the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information and reported that they continue to operate within the territory of the Russian region.

Putin is said to have visited the city of Kursk, where he held a meeting with volunteers and also visited the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 which is under construction.

Neither Putin’s press service nor the Russian state agencies have provided any evidence of this.

The Kremlin website posted seven photos of Putin at a white table set with cups and sweets and claimed that he also visited the town of Kurchatov during the working trip, where he held a meeting with the heads of Kursk Oblast municipalities.

Meanwhile, propagandist Zarubin, who had filmed a documentary about Putin's 25 years in power, posted a video showing the Kremlin leader sitting at a table with curtains behind him, surrounded by some people. The location and time of the recording are unknown.

According to RIA Novosti, Putin said during this visit that "the enemy is still trying to move towards the Russian border" and "he ordered to increase the number of bomb disposal experts in Kursk Oblast so that people can come back home as soon as possible".

For reference: Kursk NPP-2 is located approximately 100 km from the border with Ukraine.

Background:

On 26 April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was told that the last settlement in Kursk Oblast, Gornal, had been "liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that the reports from the senior Russian leadership about the end of hostilities in Kursk Oblast were not true.

