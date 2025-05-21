Germany's Merz does not believe in quick end to war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that he sees no signs of a quick end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: German broadcaster DW, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, Merz lowered expectations of a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine.

"There are currently no signs that this war will end quickly," he stated.

Meanwhile, Merz noted that one can only hope that the conflicting parties can at least be brought together for constructive talks at the Vatican.

He also emphasised the importance of Germany playing an "active, supportive, strong" role in peace efforts.

Background:

Merz’s statement came after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, which took place on Monday 19 May.

Axios reported that Trump had said during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders that he had asked Putin to come forward with a proposal that Ukraine and the Europeans would not immediately reject.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is waiting for a peace proposal from Russia to "have a much better understanding about Mr Putin's calculation".

