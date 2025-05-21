Large-scale Ukrainian drone attack reported in Russia – video

One of the drones crashed in Moscow Oblast. Photo: Mash Telegram channel

Moscow has claimed that Ukrainian drones have been attacking Russian territory throughout the night and day of 21 May.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS; Baza Telegram channel

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry reported that it had downed 150 Ukrainian drones in the morning, adding that another 100 had been destroyed during the day.

Most of the drones were reportedly downed over Oryol Oblast. A defence-related semiconductor device plant caught fire as a result of the attack.

Twenty-seven drones were downed in Moscow Oblast. Operations at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports were suspended several times during the day.

Mobile internet was switched off in Lipetsk Oblast due to the attack. Disruptions in communication were also observed in the city of Moscow and Moscow, Voronezh and Tula oblasts.

Background: Russian airports have suspended operations at least 217 times between January and May 2025 due to the threat of drone attacks.

