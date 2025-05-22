Russia loses 870 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 22 May 2025, 07:35
Russia has lost 870 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 977,650 (+870) military personnel;
- 10,839 (+4) tanks;
- 22,574 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,122 (+32) artillery systems;
- 1,388 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 36,797 (+105) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 49,268 (+99) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,895 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
