Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says

A UAZ Patriot vehicle was blown up between the settlements of Skadovsk and Antonivka in the temporarily occupied area of Kherson Oblast on 20 May 2025, killing four officers from Russia's Akhmat unit, a Chechen armed formation fighting on Russia's side.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: An explosion resulted in no survivors among the four Akhmat unit officers in the vehicle. A second explosion – caused by the detonation of ammunition being transported by the Russian military – followed the initial blast.

Quote from Defence Intelligence: "For every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there shall be just retribution."

