World-famous artist Ai Weiwei shares photo of himself wearing Ukrainska Pravda "Don Quixote" T-shirt

The world-famous Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei has received the latest merch from Ukrainska Pravda – a T-shirt featuring his own illustration of Don Quixote, the symbol of UP. The artist shared a photo of himself in his new look.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: As a token of gratitude for his support for Ukraine and freedom of speech, we sent Ai Weiwei 50 T-shirts from the new collection and a Ukrainian flag signed by UP journalists.

Advertisement:

The new merch features a pixelated Don Quixote from one of Weiwei’s own exhibitions – a reimagined image of the main character of Cervantes’ novel.

For Ukrainska Pravda, Don Quixote is more than just a literary character – he embodies the fight for truth. The founder of UP, Georgiy Gongadze, who would have turned 56 on 21 May, identified with Don Quixote and made him the symbol of Ukrainska Pravda as an independent media outlet.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!