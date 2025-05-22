All Sections
"Kiwi": the 20-year-old New Zealander who came to fight for Ukraine after reading the news

Olena BarsukovaThursday, 22 May 2025, 18:32
A 20-year-old soldier from New Zealand, who goes by the alias Kiwi, is serving in the 23rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

Source: UP.Life, citing 23rd Separate Mechanised Brigade press service

Details: Before the full-scale invasion, Kiwi lived in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, but after learning about the crimes committed by the Russians in Ukraine, he came to join the fight.

Quote from Kiwi: "I decided to fight for Ukraine after seeing the news about the horrific suffering the invaders were causing. I knew I couldn’t stay on the sidelines. I wanted to be part of the fight against such tyranny."

Details: Kiwi had no military experience back home – only a passion for video games. Despite the unexpected decision, his family and friends supported him, though they were concerned.

"They turned out to be the best and most supportive people in the world. They sent me amazing care packages from home," he shared.

He still remembers his first hours in Ukraine: just after stepping off the train, he immediately heard an air-raid warning. But over time, the sound of air-raid warnings became familiar.

Kiwi was also struck by how hospitable Ukrainians were.

Quote: "I’ve had a great experience. The people are incredible; the country is incredible… The biggest challenge is the language, but my brothers-in-arms in the army are always happy to help me learn. My lovely girlfriend and Duolingo are also great helpers."

More details: After Ukraine’s victory, the New Zealander wants to stay in the country. He says the resilience of Ukrainians in the face of Russian aggression leaves him in awe.

Quote: "I’m just amazed by the resilience and strength of everyone here in Ukraine. And that’s why the invaders won’t win – because with all their tanks, planes, bombs and everything else, they’ll never defeat Ukraine’s greatest weapon: our spirit."

