Russians execute 9 Ukrainian POWs in Kursk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 10:34
Execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Photo: DeepState

Russian forces have executed 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: DeepState, a group of military analysts;  Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Details: The group cites sources in the 1st Separate Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russians are known to have executed Ukrainian troops on 10 October near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh.

Analysts highlight that Ukrainian troops advanced to their positions under the impression that they were in a relatively safe area, only to encounter Russian forces.

They were compelled to respond but ultimately surrendered due to a shortage of ammunition.

Quote: "The situation in Kursk Oblast is not so good in general.

The defence forces are taking stabilisation measures, but it is extremely difficult to recover what has been lost.

We have discussed the situation with other officers and commanders in different areas.

UAV crews should take the possibility of the enemy breaking through to their positions more seriously and not neglect security."

Details: Lubinets also responded to this information.

Quote from Lubinets: "Such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War!

I have once again sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding another crime committed by the Russians.

These actions must not go unpunished, and the enemy must be held fully accountable. Russia is a terrorist state that violates all the rules and customs of war. The international community must not turn a blind eye to such crimes!"

