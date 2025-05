Explosions have been heard in Chernivtsi Oblast at dawn on 23 May.

Source: Suspilne

Details: Media outlets and local Telegram channels reported the first explosion in Chernivtsi Oblast at 04:26.

At 04:39, reports of further explosions in the oblast appeared.

An air-raid warning was issued in Chernivtsi Oblast at 04:14 due to the Russian drone threat.

