Over 140 combat clashes on battlefield: Ukrainian defenders repel 44 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front

A total of 141 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian defenders stopping 44 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front, while the Russians conducted 21 attacks on the Kursk bridgehead.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 23 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk and Mala Shapkivka and towards Dovhenke eight times.

On the Kupiansk front, six Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Kindrashivka and Nova Kruhliakivka and towards Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 12 times, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Torske, Lypove and Ridkodub.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted three attempts to advance near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Vyimka and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted four attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Romanivka, Toretsk, Dachne and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 Russian assaults near the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Malynivka, Zvirove, Kotliarivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Troitske and Andriivka and towards Oleksiivka, Promin, Shevchenko Pershe and Myroliubivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Vilne Pole and towards Shevchenko and Novopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces successfully stopped one Russian attempt to advance near the village of Vysoke.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted two unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not conduct any active offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 16 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and fired 230 times, including seven times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian forces repelled 21 Russian assaults there.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

