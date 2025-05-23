Russians kill Kherson resident with drone
Friday, 23 May 2025, 14:50
The Russians attacked a resident of Kherson with a UAV at noon on Friday 23 May. The man died from his injuries.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Association, on Telegram
Quote: "At noon, the occupation forces killed a man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson."
Details: Prokudin said that the 61-year-old resident of Kherson received fatal injuries.
Background:
- Kherson Oblast Military Association reported that over the past day, 42 settlements of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson came under Russian drone attacks, artillery shelling and airstrikes.
- Russian troops hit critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the oblast’s settlements, including a multi-storey building and 17 houses. The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, a warehouse, a garage and private cars.
- As a result of these Russian attacks, three people were killed and six others were injured.
