All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

​​Russians kill Kherson resident with drone

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 23 May 2025, 14:50
​​Russians kill Kherson resident with drone
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked a resident of Kherson with a UAV at noon on Friday 23 May. The man died from his injuries.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Association, on Telegram

Quote: "At noon, the occupation forces killed a man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin said that the 61-year-old resident of Kherson received fatal injuries.

Background:

  • Kherson Oblast Military Association reported that over the past day, 42 settlements of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson came under Russian drone attacks, artillery shelling and airstrikes.
  • Russian troops hit critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the oblast’s settlements, including a multi-storey building and 17 houses. The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, a warehouse, a garage and private cars.
  • As a result of these Russian attacks, three people were killed and six others were injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersondronesRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine brings back 390 people from captivity as first part of large exchange with Russia
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
Russian drones reach Ukraine's western oblasts: railway station ablaze, destruction reported
"They didn't step outside for nearly three years": Nine children brought back from Russian-occupied territories
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
All News
Kherson
Elderly woman killed in Kherson by Russian artillery
Russians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring six civilians
Civilians injured in Russian shelling of Kherson – video
RECENT NEWS
18:08
EXPLAINERWhat is a "militant democracy" and how does it help resist extremists
17:56
Ukraine and US launch Reconstruction Fund under minerals deal
17:30
Russians hit Chuhuiv with missile, killing one woman
17:04
Ukraine brings back 390 people from captivity as first part of large exchange with Russia
16:50
Ukraine and Swedish Saab company discuss avionics upgrade for Soviet-era fleet
16:44
Pentagon may downgrade status of Office for Ukraine – media
16:43
Poland intercepts Russian plane actions of which posed a threat
16:43
Russian missile strike on Odesa port kills 1, injures 8
16:36
Russians execute two Ukrainian prisoners of war on Pokrovsk front
16:08
Mi-8 military helicopter crashes in Russia, crew dead
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: