​​Russians kill Kherson resident with drone

The Russians attacked a resident of Kherson with a UAV at noon on Friday 23 May. The man died from his injuries.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Association, on Telegram

Quote: "At noon, the occupation forces killed a man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson."

Details: Prokudin said that the 61-year-old resident of Kherson received fatal injuries.

Kherson Oblast Military Association reported that over the past day, 42 settlements of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson came under Russian drone attacks, artillery shelling and airstrikes.

Russian troops hit critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the oblast’s settlements, including a multi-storey building and 17 houses. The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, a warehouse, a garage and private cars.

As a result of these Russian attacks, three people were killed and six others were injured.

