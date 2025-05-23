All Sections
Ukrainian General Staff confirms strike on Energiya factory in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 23 May 2025, 15:06
Ukrainian General Staff confirms strike on Energiya factory in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast
The image reads: Another important facility of the Russian military-industrial complex was struck. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other defence forces units, have carried out a strike on the Energiya defence company in the city of Yelets in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast on the night of 22-23 May. The factory produced batteries for aerial bombs, Iskander missiles and naval weaponry.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: A series of explosions occurred on the site, followed by a large-scale fire. Early reports indicate that the target was hit, though the consequences of the attack are still being confirmed.

Quote: "Energiya is one of the largest manufacturers of chemical power sources in Russia. The company is the only producer of batteries for gliding and correction modules installed on aerial bombs."

Details: The factory also produces batteries for the Iskander-M tactical missile system, sea-launched cruise missiles and a range of universal batteries used in the power systems of specialised equipment.

The General Staff noted that halting this production could significantly hinder Russian forces’ technical ability to plan missile attacks and operate high-precision weapons.

Background: It was reported that drones had struck a battery factory in the Russian city of Yelets, causing fires, according to media outlets and Russian Telegram channels.

