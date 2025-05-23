Drone hits Russian city of Yelets, causing fire at battery factory – videos

Reports have indicated that drones have attacked a battery factory in the city of Yelets in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast, causing fires.

Source: BBC News Russian; Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov; Russian Telegram channels

Details: BBC News Russian surmised that Ukrainian drones had attacked a battery factory in Yelets.

Artamonov stated there had been a "fire in an industrial zone".

BBC News Russian also noted that local residents had written in social media groups about several drone "hits" on the Energiya factory, a producer of batteries and accumulators.

The factory lists the Russian Defence Ministry as one of its clients on its website.

Artamonov reported that drones had been allegedly "suppressed" in the sky over Yelets.

Quote from Artamonov: "Debris fell in the industrial zone, resulting in a burst of light. Emergency services are working at the scene and people are being evacuated."

Details: Artamonov also claimed people had been injured in a "drone crash in the industrial zone" in Yelets.

Updated: Later, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 112 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted and destroyed over various Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea.

In particular, 24 UAVs were downed over Moscow Oblast, 18 over Tula Oblast, 11 over Kursk Oblast, eight each over Oryol and Bryansk oblasts, six over Ryazan Oblast, five over Kaluga Oblast, three each over Belgorod and Ivanovo oblasts, two over Vladimir Oblast, one each over Voronezh and Lipetsk oblasts and 22 over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Background: Operations at Moscow Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports were suspended on the night of 22-23 May.

