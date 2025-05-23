Mi-8 military helicopter crashes in Russia, crew dead

A military Mi-8 helicopter has crashed near the village of Naryshkino in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, leaving no survivors among the crew.

Source: Russian news agency TASS, RIA Novosti

Details: TASS, citing the press service of the Moscow Military District, reports that the aircraft crashed during a scheduled flight, with no survivors among the crew.

It is noted that the crash occurred outside the village of Naryshkino, so there were no casualties among the local population.

The military district said the preliminary cause of the crash is believed to be a technical malfunction. The circumstances of the crash are being confirmed, and the relevant services are working at the scene.

