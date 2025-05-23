Ukraine and Swedish Saab company discuss avionics upgrade for Soviet-era fleet

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence is in talks with Swedish company Saab to modernise its fleet of Soviet-era aircraft with advanced avionics, including those manufactured in Sweden.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defence for Aviation Development Oleksandr Kozenko and a Saab delegation led by Thomas Lindén, head of the company’s Ukraine division

Details: Discussions focused on equipping aircraft with new radars, protection systems and electronic countermeasures.

The ministry noted that cooperation with Saab would enable the adaptation of Ukraine’s equipment to modern standards, while providing Saab with combat experience feedback.

The parties also explored the potential transfer of Saab aircraft to Ukraine, pending a positive political decision, and agreed to continue consultations on implementing the agreements.

Background: In March 2025, Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix signed a memorandum of understanding regarding their intention to form a strategic partnership in the field of sensors and defence electronics to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

