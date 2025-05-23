One killed, five injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

Examination of the aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast on 23 May, killing one civilian and injuring five.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "Today at around 16:00, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the town of Chuhuiv. A business facility, houses and cars were damaged. A 32-year-old woman was killed.

Advertisement:

Two people were injured: a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman who were in a vegetable garden during the attack. They were taken to hospital. Early reports indicate that Russian forces used a Tornado-S MLRS with a cluster warhead for the attack."

Details: The data obtained during the investigation indicates that at 17:30, a 49-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury due to an attack by a Russian UAV in the town of Kupiansk.

Also, at 15:50, a Russian drone, presumably a Lancet, struck the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Chuhuiv district. Two men sustained injuries.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!