All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One killed, five injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 23 May 2025, 20:53
One killed, five injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
Examination of the aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast on 23 May, killing one civilian and injuring five.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "Today at around 16:00, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the town of Chuhuiv. A business facility, houses and cars were damaged. A 32-year-old woman was killed.

Advertisement:

Two people were injured: a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman who were in a vegetable garden during the attack. They were taken to hospital. Early reports indicate that Russian forces used a Tornado-S MLRS with a cluster warhead for the attack."

Details: The data obtained during the investigation indicates that at 17:30, a 49-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury due to an attack by a Russian UAV in the town of Kupiansk.

Also, at 15:50, a Russian drone, presumably a Lancet, struck the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Chuhuiv district. Two men sustained injuries.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
"Mum, I've been exchanged, I'm home!" – first videos from prisoner swap released – videos
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
Russian drones reach Ukraine's western oblasts: railway station ablaze, destruction reported
"They didn't step outside for nearly three years": Nine children brought back from Russian-occupied territories
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians hit Chuhuiv with missile, killing one woman
Russians strike Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast: one civilian killed, another injured – photos
Russians strike Kupiansk district with guided bombs and MLRS: one person killed, several injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:53
One killed, five injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
20:53
Ukraine wants Trump to be present at potential Zelenskyy–Putin meeting
20:37
US and Ukraine launch joint investment fund: Where money will go
19:45
Russian foreign minister says Russia will present draft memorandum immediately after prisoner exchange
18:57
Russians strike Odesa port infrastructure with ballistic missiles: two killed, several injured
18:53
"Mum, I've been exchanged, I'm home!" – first videos from prisoner swap released – videos
18:27
Zelenskyy: Russia drafting ceasefire "memorandum" for a week is a mockery of the entire world
18:24
Russia rejects Vatican as venue for Ukraine peace talks, calling it "vulgar"
18:13
Luxembourg MEP to visit Moscow for peace and human rights talks
18:08
EXPLAINERWhat is a "militant democracy" and how does it help resist extremists
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: