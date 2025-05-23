All Sections
Three civilians killed and five injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photos

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 23 May 2025, 23:53
Three civilians killed and five injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Three civilians have been killed and five more injured in Donetsk Oblast over the course of the day. 

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Illinivka hromada. Near the village of Dovha Balka, the Russian Armed Forces used an FPV drone to hit a tractor and its driver suffered fatal injuries while working in the fields." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Later in the day, they targeted the village of Stepanivka with a BM-30 Smerch multiple-launch rocket system. A 65-year-old woman has suffered a blast injury, lacerations and abrasions. She was at her house when the attack occurred."

 
A burning house
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
 
The ruins of a burned-down house.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Moreover, the Russians fired on the city of Kostiantynivka. A 51-year-old man was killed in his house. Another civilian was injured. 

A 59-year-old local suffered shrapnel wounds in Pokrovsk. 

The Russians struck the city of Rodynske in the evening, killing an 85-year-old man. Two local women suffered blast injuries, closed fractures and shrapnel wounds. 

At least 17 houses, 18 high-rise buildings, 30 garages and a tractor were damaged in the settlements. 

Donetsk Oblast
